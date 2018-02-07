Kraus – “Reach”

Will Kraus first caught our attention with his noise-pop debut, End Tomorrow. Now he’s back on Terrible Records gearing up to release his sophomore album Path and today, Kraus debuted lead single “Reach.” Frenzied drums and electric guitar counterbalance Kraus’ breathy yet evocative voice as he repeats the words, “Reaching through me.” Listen below.

Path tracklist:

01 “Figure”

02 “Bum”

03 “Games”

04 “Grow”

05 “Reach”

06 “Follow”

07 “Brief Skin”

08 “Outside”

09 “See”

10 “Big Blood”

11 “Watching”

12 “Mostly”

Path is out 3/9 via Terrible Records.