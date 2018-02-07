Drake Keeps Up Giving Spree By Paying For Everyone’s Groceries At Miami Supermarket

Drake’s fellow Young Money labelmate Nicki Minaj may have dubbed herself “the generous queen,” and Drizzy’s latest acts of kindness have proven he’s deserving of the matching “generous king” title.

After gifting a local Miami high school with $25,000 and new uniforms and gifting a University of Miami student $50,000 for her tuition, Drake continued his good Samaritan tour when he stopped by the Sabor Tropical Supermarket in Miami to pay for groceries for the store’s customers.

In a series of Instagram posts, patrons uploaded photos of Drake, thanking him for paying for their groceries. “A real king when out and paid for everyone’s groceries in the store, all the while encouraging people to buy more lol. BE GOOD AND IT’LL COME RIGHT BACK AROUND!!! — so much love and bless this man 100 times over for all his generosity ❤,” one user captioned his photo of Drake.

Drake reportedly spent more than $50,000 paying for the customers’ groceries. A day prior, the 6 God also paid the Lotus House Women’s Shelter a visit and donated another $50,000. Billboard reached out to Drake’s reps to confirm the amount and they offered a “no comment.”

The Toronto rapper is clearly enjoying the fruits of his labor, as his latest single “God’s Plan” spends its second week in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and he earned his 40th Hot 100 hit with Migos’ “Walk It Talk It.”

View the photos from Drake’s supermarket stop below:

Big up @Drake for donating $50,000 to a women and children's homeless shelter in Miami. 🙏 #GodsPlan Check out who else he's been helping out this week 👉 https://t.co/Bvk7GcexiN pic.twitter.com/58svX7JvCm — Capital XTRA (@CapitalXTRA) February 7, 2018

