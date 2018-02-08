John Mulaney Breaks Down What’s Wrong With The Rock Hall Induction Ceremony

Later this year, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame will hold its annual induction ceremony in Cleveland, celebrating the immortal likes of Bon Jovi and the Cars. It’s going to be a clusterfuck because it’s always a clusterfuck. And this particular clusterfuck was the subject of a very entertaining conversation on last night’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

The great stand-up comic John Mulaney is about to co-host the Independent Spirit Awards for the second year running, and he was, of course, talking to his old friend and collaborator Seth Meyers, who hosted this year’s Golden Globes. The conversation naturally went in the direction of awards shows, and Mulaney called the Hall Of Fame ceremony “the only truly fun awards show”: “It happens every year. Or does it? I’m not sure. If it didn’t, no one would notice.” Mulaney had a lot of fun describing the way old rock stars, “dressed like John Varvatos pirates,” inevitably use their acceptance speeches to vent about whatever petty old grudges they might have: “The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame bands know for months that they’re going to be inducted and that they’ll have to give a speech, and they blow it every single year.” Watch the conversation below.

Stick around for the Frank Sinatra story.