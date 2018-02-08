Hercules & Love Affair – “My Curse And Cure” Video

Last year, Andy Butler’s disco project Hercules & Love Affair released a new album, Omnion, and today we get a video for “My Curse And Cure” from it. It’s a collage of stylistic visuals that Butler says is part of a new audio/visual collaboration with Joie Iacono called Hoarder. “’My Curse and Cure’ is a song about the inevitability of pain in life. It was not an easy song to write, Gustaph and I wrestled with it,” Butler explains in a statement. “My personal modus operandi can easily turn to simply “avoid pain” which is on some level very human and natural, but also simply prohibits personal growth. This song is an examination of the notion that pain can be a positive catalyst as well as a scourge in our existence.” Watch the video below.

Omnion is out now via Atlantic.