John Prine Recruits Jason Isbell & Dan Auerbach For First Album In 13 Years

John Prine has just announced his first new album of original songs in over 13 years. The folk singer’s last was 2005’s Fair & Square, though he’s released some standards collections and collaborations since then. Prine’s new album is called The Tree Of Forgiveness, and includes tracks written with Dan Aurebach, Pat McLaughlin, and even Phil Spector, and the featured guests include Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, and Brandi Carlile. You can hear “Summer’s End,” which was written by Prine and McLaughlin, below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Knockin’ On Your Screen Door” (by John Prine and Pat McLaughlin)

02 “I Have Met My Love Today” (Feat. Brandi Carlile) (by John Prine and Roger Cook)

03 “Egg & Daughter Nite, Lincoln Nebraska, 1967 (Crazy Bone)” (by John Prine and Pat McLaughlin)

04 “Summer’s End” (written by John Prine and Pat McLaughlin)

05 “Caravan of Fools” (by John Prine, Dan Auerbach, and Pat McLaughlin)

06 “The Lonesome Friends of Science” (by John Prine)

07 “No Ordinary Blue” (by John Prine and Keith Sykes)

08 “Boundless Love” (by John Prine, Dan Auerbach, and Pat McLaughlin)

09 “God Only Knows” (by John Prine and Phil Spector)

10 “When I Get to Heaven” (by John Prine)

The Tree Of Forgiveness is out 4/13 via Oh Boy Records.