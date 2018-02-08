Palehound – “Carnations” Video

Last year, Ellen Kempner released Palehound’s great sophomore album, A Place I’ll Always Go, and the band just started a co-headlining tour with Weaves. Recently, a video for “Carnations” came out — it was originally an Apple Music exclusive, but now it’s available to watch elsewhere. The video was directed by Robert Kolodny. It in, Kempner stands as the leader of a group of dancers wearing leather biker jackets as they strike some imposing shadows around Brooklyn. Watch below.

TOUR DATES:

02/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s*

02/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar*

02/10 Washington, DC @ Union Stage*

02/11 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter*

02/13 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory*

02/14 Nashville, TN @ The Basement*

02/16 Austin, TX @ Sidewinder*

02/17 Dallas, TX @ Three Links*

02/20 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*

02/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater*

02/22 San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop*

02/23 Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium*

02/27 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown Jr.*

02/28 Chicago, IL @ Schubas*

03/16 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

* w/ Weaves

A Place I’ll Always Go is out now via Polyvinyl. Revisit our 2017 Palehound interview here.