Palehound – “Carnations” Video

Last year, Ellen Kempner released Palehound’s great sophomore album, A Place I’ll Always Go, and the band just started a co-headlining tour with Weaves. Recently, a video for “Carnations” came out — it was originally an Apple Music exclusive, but now it’s available to watch elsewhere. The video was directed by Robert Kolodny. It in, Kempner stands as the leader of a group of dancers wearing leather biker jackets as they strike some imposing shadows around Brooklyn. Watch below.
TOUR DATES:
02/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s*
02/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar*
02/10 Washington, DC @ Union Stage*
02/11 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter*
02/13 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory*
02/14 Nashville, TN @ The Basement*
02/16 Austin, TX @ Sidewinder*
02/17 Dallas, TX @ Three Links*
02/20 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*
02/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater*
02/22 San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop*
02/23 Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium*
02/27 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown Jr.*
02/28 Chicago, IL @ Schubas*
03/16 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
* w/ Weaves
A Place I’ll Always Go is out now via Polyvinyl. Revisit our 2017 Palehound interview here.