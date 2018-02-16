Bush Tetras – “Red Heavy”

New York City post-punk outfit Bush Tetras emerged on the scene in 1979, crafting paranoid grooves that occasionally flirted with a pop-centric mainstream. Though their lineup has shifted throughout the years, the wailing energy and erratic rock power remain present on their first new song in over a decade.

“Red Heavy” is the lead single from their upcoming EP, Take The Fall. The band’s signature apathetic angst drips from vocalist and co-founder Cynthia Sleys’ blunt expression, matched by a sliding electric guitar. This sonic demeanor gives an apt introduction to the new EP, which is said to be a tense recognition of passing time and a disavowal of our current reality. Listen to “Red Heavy” below.

TOUR DATES:

04/14 New York, NY @ LPR

04/21 Boston @ Middle East

04/22 New Haven @ Cafe Nine

05/05 Miami @ Churchills

05/12 Oakland @ Elbo Room

05/13 San Francisco @ Elbo Room

05/19 Toronto @ Rivoli

07/07 Detroit @ PJ’s Lager House

07/08 Chicago @ West Fest

Take The Fall is out 4/13 via Wharf Cat Records. Pre-order it here.