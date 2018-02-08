Czarface & MF DOOM – “Nautical Depth”

Czarface is the underground team-up of 7L & Esoteric, the long-running Boston duo, and Inspectah Deck, the even-longer-running Wu-Tang Clan member. Back in 2015, they teamed up with MF DOOM for “Ka-Bang!,” a track from their album Every Hero Needs A Villain. And now they’ve made a whole album with DOOM. The collaborative LP Czarface Meets Metal Face is coming next month, and it features appearances from people like Open Mike Eagle and Vinnie Paz. Below, listen to the single “Nautical Depth,” an appealing bit of dusty, out-of-time East Coast boom-bap, via Pitchfork.

Czarface Meets Metal Face is out 3/30.