A-Trak teamed up with Fool’s Gold signee Falcons on a new song called “Ride For Me,” which features Young Thug and 24hrs. According to a release, this track is just one of a “stack” that Thug and A-Trak have made together. Who knows how high energy those unreleased songs are, but if they’re anything like “Ride For Me,” then we’re in for a hyperactive sonic assault. Thug commands the floor on this one; listen below.