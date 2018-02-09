Stream Black Panther: The Album

Both Black Panther and its soundtrack have been shaping up to be blockbusters. The movie’s not out for another week, but as of tonight the album has arrived in full. Curated by Kendrick Lamar and his label head Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, it features a wealth of new Kendrick music plus appearances from SZA, ScHoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, Future, the Weeknd, Vince Staples, James Blake, Khalid, Swae Lee, Ab-Soul, Anderson .Paak, Jay Rock, Travis Scott, Mozzy, Zacari, and more. It is, in other words, the year’s second rap Event Album following Migos’ mammoth Culture II (and likely a hell of a lot more satisfying). Dig into it below.

Black Panther: The Album is out now on Interscope.