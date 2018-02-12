Iceage – “Catch It” Video

It’s been four years since the Danish quartet Iceage softened their post-punk edges with the fairly folksy Plowing Into The Field Of Love. Since then, frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt has been working on his solo project, Marching Church, for which he recruited Iceage guitarist Johan S. Weith. Our post for his most recent endeavor, a dark Christmas song, prompted the comment, “ok this is cute but where is the iceage album.” Iceage don’t directly answer that query today — no new album news yet — but they at least hint at an answer with tour dates and a video for their first new song since 2014.

“Catch It” is a slow-chugging track that teases a more polished version of Rønnenfelt’s typical mumbling vocals. Its dazed, hallucinogenic visual features many close-ups of Rønnenfelt’s face and cameos from Twin Peaks actor David Dastmalchian and his daughter. Adam Hashemi directs; watch below.

TOUR DATES:

05/02 Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil

05/04 Berlin, DE @ Private Club

05/05 Amsterdam, NE @ Bitterzoet

05/06 Brussels, BE @ La Nuit De Botanique

05/07 Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

05/08 London, UK @ Scala

05/10 Seattle, WA @ Nordic Museum

05/16 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/17 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

05/18 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/19 Richmond, VA @ The Camel

05/20 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/21 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

05/22 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

05/23 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

05/24 New Orleans, LA @ Santos

05/25 Houston, TX @ Rockefeller’s

05/26 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

05/27 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

06/05 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah *

06/06 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *

06/07 Felton, CA @ Don Quixote’s International Music Hall *

06/08 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

06/09 Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Music Festival *

06/11 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

06/12 Vancouver, BC @ The Astoria *

06/14 Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett *

06/15 Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto *

06/16 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

06/17 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

06/18 Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room *

06/19 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry *

06/20 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

06/22 Detroit, MI @ El Club *

06/23 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace *

06/24 Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club *

06/25 Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa *

06/26 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace *

06/27 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

06/28 New York, NY @ Market Hotel *

* = with Mary Lattimore