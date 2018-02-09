Ezra Koenig Wrote A New Song For Peter Rabbit

Vampire Weekend are currently hard at work on their fourth album, but it’s been a while since we’ve heard anything from frontman Ezra Koenig. But now he’s contributed a new song to a very worthy place: The new kids’ movie Peter Rabbit, which transforms Beatrix Potter’s beloved characters into wacky CGI creations. Along with Peter Rabbit director Will Gluck, the man behind movies like Easy A and Friends With Benefits, Koenig has written “I Promise You,” a new jam that, in the movie, is sung by James Corden. (Oh yeah. That’s another thing. James Corden plays the voice of Peter Rabbit. Also of note: Sia voices a hedgehog named Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle.) Here’s Corden’s version of the song, which doesn’t sound anything like Vampire Weekend:

The movie’s soundtrack will also feature Koenig’s demo version of the song. And according to Soundtrack.net, the film itself will feature Vampire Weekend songs “M79,” “The Kids Don’t Stand A Chance,” and “Cousins.” (Get that money, Ezra!) Also in the movie: nuggets like Rancid’s “Time Bomb,” Basement Jaxx’s “Do Your Thing,” and the Dave Matthews Band’s “Crash Into Me.” Also: A new version of Len’s “Steal My Sunshine.”