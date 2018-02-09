Danny L Harle – “Blue Angel” (Feat. Clairo)

Clairo is Claire Cottrill, a 19-year-old college freshman who’s been developing a large following for her Frankie Cosmos-inspired indie-pop and charmingly no-frills YouTube presence. Maybe you’ve heard of her? She sings on a new song today from one of PC Music’s best, Danny L Harle. “Blue Angel” finds Clairo stepping away from Casio presets and lo-fi production into gleaming, state-of-the-art electro-pop. “I can’t stop,” she sings. “My teardrop falls like snow.” Then comes a keyboard line like icicles on a xylophone. It’s good! Listen below.