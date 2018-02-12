Kero Kero Bonito – “Only Acting” Video

Kero Kero Bonito full on rock out on their new single, “Only Acting,” subbing in real-life guitar, bass, and drums for the first time on a track in place of their usual synthetic take on bubbly pop music. But those soaring instruments hit the same dopamine receptors, and make them sound like kindred spirits of contemporary ’90s rock revivalists like, say, Charly Bliss.

Sarah Perry’s lyrics here are all about learning to embody the feeling behind something rather than stick strictly to a script, just like how “Only Acting” adheres to the spirit of the KKB ethos if not the sound. “I thought I was only acting, but I felt like exactly like it was all for real,” Perry sings. “I sure didn’t know it hurt so, but then no rehearsal could show you how to feel inside.” The London trio love to keep you on your toes though, and there are some surprises on “Only Acting” best left unspoiled, though let’s just say that it’s no wonder that they made a radio edit as well. They debuted this song live a few months back, and now you can hear the glorious studio version(s) below plus watch a video by Homer & Farley.

“Only Acting” is out now. Revisit our Kero Kero Bonito feature from 2016.