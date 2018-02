The National are working on a musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac, according to Playbill. The play will be adapted by writer/director Erica Schmidt, and will feature music from Aaron and Bryce Dessner and lyrics from Matt Berninger and Carin Besser. Their adaptation will debut at the Terris Theatre in Connecticut as part of their 2018 season, and will run from 8/3-9/2.