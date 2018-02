Los Angeles musician Kayla Cohen records gorgeous, floaty folk music under the name Itasca, and she’s about to follow up 2016’s Open To Chance with a new tape called Morning Flower, a limited edition collaboration with Wyoming-based poet, artist, and ecologist Gunnar Tchida. “She did the art/titles and I did the music,” Cohen explains on Facebook. “I recorded it a couple months ago in New Mexico.” Listen below.

Itasca – Morning Flower by Dove Cove

Morning Flower is out 2/15 on Dove Cove.