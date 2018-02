Last year, the soul and gospel legend Mavis Staples teamed up with producer Jeff Tweedy for her album If All I Was Was Black. Today, she’s got a new video for the album’s warm, inviting title track. In the clip, director Zac Manuel films Staples sitting in a diner, while a young woman watches the unveiling of a statue that looks a lot like her. Check it out below.

If All I Was Was Black is out now on Anti-.