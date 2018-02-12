La Luz – “Cicada” Video

It’s been a few years since La Luz’s last album, 2015’s Weirdo Shrine, and in that time the Seattle-born band relocated to Los Angeles and got to work on their third album, which is called Floating Features and will be out in May. “Cicada,” its lead single, is cut from the same cloth as the sighed-out haze that the group has been putting out since they first started, and this one comes attached to a video that serves as the opening credits to a surreal television daydream. Watch and listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Floating Features”

02 “Cicada”

03 “Loose Teeth”

04 “Mean Dream”

05 “California Finally”

06 “The Creature”

07 “My Golden One”

08 “Lonely Dozer”

09 “Greed Machine”

10 “Walking Into The Sun”

11 “Don’t Leave Me On The Earth”

Floating Features is out 5/11 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.