Judas Priest’s Glenn Tipton Takes Absence From Live Shows Due To Parkinson’s

Judas Priest’s longtime guitarist Glenn Tipton announced that he will not continue touring extensively with the band. Tipton was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease Parkinson’s 10 years ago and the disease has progressed to the point that he is no longer able to perform some of the band’s songs. Judas Priest released a statement explaining why Tipton chose to step down from his touring duties. “Right now Glenn is able to play and perform some of the Priest songs that are less challenging but due to the nature of Parkinson’s progression he wants to let you all know that he won’t be touring as such – True to the metal spirit of ‘the show must go on’ Glenn has requested Andy Sneap to fly the flag on stage for him.,” the statement reads.

Tipton added his own insight to the statement, explaining that he is still a member of Judas Priest, but can no longer keep up with the demanding tours. “I want everyone to know that it’s vital that the Judas Priest tour go ahead and that I am not leaving the band – it’s simply that my role has changed. I don’t rule out the chance to go on stage as and when I feel able to blast out some Priest! So at some point in the not too distant future I’m really looking forward to seeing all of our wonderful metal maniacs once again,” Tipton writes. Judas Priest is scheduled to embark on a tour in March. Read the full statement below via Facebook.