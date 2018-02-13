Mount Kimbie – “Turtle Neck Man” (Feat. King Krule)

Last September, UK production duo Mount Kimbie released their new album Love What Survives, their first since 2013’s Cold Spring Fault Less Youth. The album featured guests who’ve been at the forefront of the British music scene this decade, including James Blake on “We Go Home Together” and King Krule on “Blue Train Lines.” Today, coinciding with the announcement of a US tour, Mount Kimbie have shared another King Krule collaboration, “Turtle Neck Man.”
Taken from the sessions that produced Love What Survives, “Turtle Neck Man” is a previously unheard song built on vaporous electronics turned lurching and seasick underneath Archy Marshall’s sing-speak vocal. As usual, he sounds about 25 years older than he is, the gravitational center in an uneasy track. Check it out below.
TOUR DATES:
05/11 – Mayer, AZ @ FORM Arcosanti
05/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
05/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
05/15 – Portland, OR @ Star Theatre
05/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
05/19 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
05/20 – Montreal, QC @ Santa Teresa Music & Arts Festival
05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
05/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
05/24 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
Love What Survives is out now via Warp.