Mount Kimbie – “Turtle Neck Man” (Feat. King Krule)

Last September, UK production duo Mount Kimbie released their new album Love What Survives, their first since 2013’s Cold Spring Fault Less Youth. The album featured guests who’ve been at the forefront of the British music scene this decade, including James Blake on “We Go Home Together” and King Krule on “Blue Train Lines.” Today, coinciding with the announcement of a US tour, Mount Kimbie have shared another King Krule collaboration, “Turtle Neck Man.”

Taken from the sessions that produced Love What Survives, “Turtle Neck Man” is a previously unheard song built on vaporous electronics turned lurching and seasick underneath Archy Marshall’s sing-speak vocal. As usual, he sounds about 25 years older than he is, the gravitational center in an uneasy track. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

05/11 – Mayer, AZ @ FORM Arcosanti

05/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

05/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

05/15 – Portland, OR @ Star Theatre

05/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

05/19 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

05/20 – Montreal, QC @ Santa Teresa Music & Arts Festival

05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

05/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

05/24 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

Love What Survives is out now via Warp.