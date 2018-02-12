Jack White Says “Rock & Roll Needs An Injection Of Some New Young Blood”

“Just seen the Coachella line up,” One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson tweeted after the fest announced this year’s acts. “Where the fuck are all the bands !?” Let’s let Jack White, contemporary torchbearer of good ol’ fashioned rock ‘n’ roll music, field that one. During an appearance on KROQ’s The Kevin & Bean Show today to promote his upcoming album Boarding House Reach, as Pitchfork reports, this is what White had to say about the dearth of rock acts on this year’s festival lineups:

Rock ‘n’ roll needs an injection of some new young blood to really just knock everybody dead right now. It think it’s brewing and brewing and it’s about to happen. And I think that it’s good. Since rock ‘n’ roll’s inception, every 10, 12 years, there’s a breath of fresh air and a new injection of some sort of what you could I guess call “punk attitude” or something like that, a wildness. Things get crazy and then they get crazy for a couple years, and then they kind of get subtle, and then you’ve gotta wait for the next wave to come through and get people really excited and screaming about it again. We see it at Third Man all the time, a lot of young rock ’n’ roll acts, and I can tell in the last couple years it’s definitely different than it was five years ago. So I can tell somethihng’s about to explode again.

This has been the Rock & Roll State Of The Union With Jack White.