D’arcy Shares Texts From Billy Contradicting Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Statement

This summer, it looks like three quarters of the original Smashing Pumpkins lineup will reunite to tour. Slowly, Billy Corgan has brought his old bandmates Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha back into the fold. But original bassist D’arcy Wretzky will apparently not be involved in the shows. In a recent interview, Wretzky claims that Corgan offered to bring her into the reunited band but then rescinded his offer. In a statement yesterday, Corgan claimed that Wretzky had turned down offers to rejoin the band: “Despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred.” And now Wretzky has shared text conversations that directly contradict Corgan’s statement.

Alternative Nation has posted a number of texts that Wretzky claims are between herself and Corgan. They go back and forth on whether Wretzky can play with the band or whether a shoulder injury will prevent her. Corgan insists repeatedly that the band needs to be as tight and programmatic as possible and that they won’t be able to include Wretzky if she has to take time off for surgery. For her part, Wretzky claims that she won’t need surgery and that she should be good to go. But Corgan, while initially enthusiastic about including Wretzky, possibly just as an occasional special guest, edges further and further away from including her at all.

Corgan starts out writing, “We want you involved in the tour however you’d like to be involved. I think it will mean A LOT to fans if you are up onstage every night. And even if you can’t play due to your shoulder stuff you can certainly sing and daydream and participate in other ways.”

Wretzky responds, “i still want to be involved as much as i possibly can.” But when she says that her shoulder should be healed up within a few weeks, Corgan writes, “We understand your enthusiasm. But we also have to balance the forces at play. I know you don’t agree, nor do you have to… There is no room for error. We blow, this meaning me James Jimmy Jeff’s band is toast.”

Corgan brings up how original drummer Steven Adler made occasional appearances at the recent Guns N’ Roses reunions shows but wasn’t a regular part of them. “If you play 2 songs a night or 7 it’s only gonna be great. As long as the vibe is right and people are smiling. But when you need surgery etc and tour starts soon and you haven’t done a full show much less an arena tour in almost decades now that’s a lot to put on yourself.”

Later, Wretzky responds, “do you know you really pissed me off I was so happy last night I’m sorry for what I’m going to do right now but I have to do it for my own…” The screengrab cuts off there, but another one starts up with Wretzky writing, “you’re throwing away something that is so precious. and you know I’m not talking about me.” Corgan responds, “The answer is you deserve to be on a t shirt if someone wants to buy it and get your just due for the hard work you put in. But if you don’t want to be on a t-shirt then the kids are happy to buy something else.”

Since sharing those texts with Alternative Nation, Wretzky has been posting more about her split with Corgan on Facebook:

You can see all the text that Wretzky shared here.