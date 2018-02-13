Lomelda – “You Are The Light” (The Innocence Mission Cover)

With Thx, Texas indie-pop balladeers Lomelda turned in one of the best albums of 2017 and one of the best debuts in recent memory. (We named them a Band To Watch over it.) Today, ahead of a move to Los Angeles, Lomelda leader Hannah Read has given us another sliver of beautiful music: an intimate, barebones cover of the Innocence Mission’s “You Are The Light” recorded on her phone. Read’s calming whispers and strums are accented by ambient noise included but not limited to a sneeze. It’s simple and beautiful; enjoy it below along with the (slightly less simple but no less beautiful) original.