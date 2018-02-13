Mr. Fingers – “Electron”

Back in the mid-’80s, the production legend Larry Heard helped invent the sound of Chicago house music; under the name Mr. Fingers, he released classic singles like 1986’s “Can You Feel It?” Heard hasn’t released an album under the Mr. Fingers name since 1994’s Back To Love, and he hasn’t released an album under any of his names since 2003’s Where Life Begins, which he released as plain old Larry Heard. But now Pitchfork reports that Heard has resurrected his Mr. Fingers alias for a new album called Cerebral Hemispheres, which is an awesomely house-music thing to call an album. The six-minute first single “Electrons” is an absolute monster of old-school Chicago house, and you can hear it below.

Cerebral Hemispheres is out 4/3 on Heard’s own Alleviated Records.