Japanese Breakfast – “Boyish” Video

Michelle Zauner put out one of 2017’s best albums with Japanese Breakfast’s Soft Sounds From Another Planet, and she’s also amassed a collection of some of the best music videos out there right now, including ones for “Machinist,” “Road Head,” and “The Body Is A Blade.” Today, she’s released a new video for “Boyish,” which she directed. It takes place at a starry school dance where Japanese Breakfast plays the house band and inspires an admiring onlooker to pick up a guitar herself. The video is an Apple Music exclusive for right now. If you have that, you can watch it here; if not, check out a preview and some words from Zauner about the video below.

Soft Sounds From Another Planet is out now via Dead Oceans. Revisit our 2017 in review interview with Zauner and another one about her latest album.