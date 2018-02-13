Nipsey Hussle – “Dedication” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Do you ever stop to think about how much music Kendrick Lamar has been releasing lately and, having comprehended the breadth and quality of it all, to bask in gratitude? Go ahead and contemplate K-dot’s take-no-prisoners moment, and then press play on his latest contribution to your infinite playlist. “Dedication,” from hip-hop veteran Nipsey Hussle’s first official studio album Victory Lap, finds Crenshaw and Compton coming together for a tribute to “hard work plus patience” couched in some good old-fashioned LA gangsta rap production. It is very enjoyable. Listen below.

Victory Lap is out 2/16 on Atlantic. Pre-order it here.