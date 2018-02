The Lonely Island are performing live for the first time in a concert setting for this year’s Clusterfest, the comedy festival put on by Comedy Central and Superfly. The festival takes place from 6/1-6/3 in San Francisco, and its other headliners include Jon Stewart, Trevor Noah, and Amy Schumer. Music acts include Salt-N-Pepa, Third Eye Blind, Action Bronson and drag queen Alaska Thunderfuck. Here’s a trailer for the festival, which features the Lonely Island boys.