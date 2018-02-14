Yeah Yeah Yeahs – “Thirteen” (Big Star Cover)

Big Star’s tremulous 1972 classic “Thirteen” is a sort of rock-era standard; last year, our Gotcha Covered column looked at how artists ranging from Elliott Smith to Garbage to Girlpool have tried out their own versions of the song. Now that the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are once again active and playing shows, they’ve done their own take on “Thirteen.” For a live-in-studio Spotify single, the YYYs have offered up a halting, deeply felt take on the song, and they’ve also resurrected their own classic love song “Maps.” You can hear both of those songs below. (Be advised that, at least as I’m typing this, the songs are mislabeled. “Maps” is “Thirteen,” and “Thirteen” is “Maps.”)

Well, that was fucking beautiful.