Laura Jane Grace, Shirley Manson, Marissa Paternoster, & More Contribute To First HIRS Collective LP

The Philadelphia-based queer collective HIRS have been releasing quick hits of fiery punk music for a few years now, and today they’ve announced their first full-length album, Friends. Lovers. Favorites. It features a star-studded roster of guests that includes Against Me!’s Laura Jane Grace, Garbage’s Shirley Manson, Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster, Limp Wrist’s Martin Crudo, RVIVR’s Erica Freas, G.L.O.S.S.’s Sadie Switchblade, Alice Bag, Candace Hansen, and many more. The vinyl pressing of the album will also feature a 2016 EP, You Can’t Kill Us, on the B-side, along with corresponding remixes from Moor Mothers, Estoc, KILBOURNE, Lilium Kobayashi, and Jenny Pop. No advance tracks to preview just yet, but you can check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Wake Up Tomorrow” (Feat. Bitchcraeft)

02 “Last Acrylic Nail In The Coffin”

03 “Invisible” (Feat. Shirley Manson)

04 “1994”

05 “What Is Love Without A Purpose” (Feat. Laura Jane Grace)

06 “Hard To Get”

07 “Pedazos” (Feat. Martin Crudo)

08 “Y’all Are Gorgeous”

09 “I’m Tired” (Feat. Soul Glo’s Pierce)

10 “Friends Lovers Favorites”

11 “It’s Ok To Be Sad” (Feat. Anna Vo & DK)

12 “It’s Ok To Be Sick”

13 “Women In Hordes” (Feat. Erica Freas)

14 “Still Can’t Kill Us” (Feat. Romantic States)

15 “Demagogues” (Feat. Marissa Paternoster)

16 “Assigned Cop At Birth”

17 “Always Surviving” (Feat. Alice Bag & Candace Hansen)

18 “Harmful Intent”

19 “Looking For A Fight” (Feat. Sadie Switchblade)

20 “Outnumbered”

Friends. Lovers. Favorites. is out 4/20. Pre-order it via Get Better Records or SRA Records.