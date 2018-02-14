Drowse – “Klonopin”

Portland, OR-based musician Kyle Bates has been putting out music as Drowse for a couple years, and he recently announced a new full-length, Cold Air. “Klonopin” is the second single from it following “Quickening” (you can hear both of them below), and it’s a scratchy hum that features a swirl of voices that intermingle and break apart. It’s both comforting and a little haunting, detached while also all-consuming. “The snow outside/ The pill I take to hide from life/ The way it blankets my mind, it’s hard to describe,” Bates muses on the titular drug, both a necessity and something of a curse. Check it out.

<a href="http://drowse.bandcamp.com/album/cold-air" target="_blank">Cold Air by drowse</a>

Cold Air is out 3/9 via The Flesner.