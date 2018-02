It’s been a bit since we’ve heard from experimental composer Julianna Barwick — her last proper release was 2016’s Will — but she’s contributed a new track called “Garland” to Adult Swim’s singles series. “Garland” is an empty field of choral ooo’s that gradually builds to something that feels intergalactic, with a pulsating thrum that creeps in but doesn’t break apart the minimalist beauty of the track. Listen below.

“Garland” is available as part of the Adult Swim singles series.