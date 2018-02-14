Living Hour – “Tous Les Garçons Et Les Filles” (Françoise Hardy Cover)

Canadian shoegaze group Living Hour released their self-titled debut back in 2016, from which we heard tracks like “Seagull” and “Steady Glazed Eyes.” Today the Winnipeg natives are back with a cover of Françoise Hardy’s “Tous Les Garçons Et Les Filles.” It’s one of a few covers on Living Hour’s upcoming EP, Lovely, Lonely: A Collection Of Covers For Hollow Hearts, which also features tunes originally performed by Nico, the Ink Spots, and Avi Buffalo. Their cover of Hardy’s 1962 hit is so dreamy, you hardly notice how lonely the song actually is. Below, let it soundtrack your Valentine’s Day.

TOUR DATES:

03/05 Minneapolis, MN @ Memory Lanes

03/06 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

03/08 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop*

03/09 St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole*

03/10 Russellville, AR @ The Cavern*

03/11 Houston, TX @ Super Happy Fun Land*

03/12 Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas – Strange Brew 7

03/13 Austin, TX @ Javelina (Force Field PR Showcase)

03/16 Austin, TX @ The Electric Church (Wallflower Records x Fuzzland Presents)

03/19 Hot Springs, AR @ Low Key Arts (Valley Of The Vapors)*

* with Look Vibrant

Lovely, Lonely: A Collection Of Covers For Hollow Hearts is out 3/2.