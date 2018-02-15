Joseph Arthur And Peter Buck Form New Band Arthur Buck

In a situation that is surprisingly not the plot of a buddy comedy flick, Joseph Arthur and Peter Buck have formed a band after running into one another in a small Mexican town. The R.E.M. co-founder and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter — both of whom I assume are going through some mid-life soul-searching — put together eight songs and performed around town as Arthur Buck. After hearing demos of the songs, New West Records signed the duo, and their debut album together will be out later this year. They’ll also be going on tour.

This project follows Buck’s album with indie-rock supergroup Filthy Friends and Arthur’s solo album, both of which were released last summer.

“Joe is going through that searching period we all go through in life,” Buck told Rolling Stone. “And those experiences he’s having make this a very forward-looking record, lyrically. The music has a questing kind of feel. We were making it up as we went along.”