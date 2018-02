The Chicago street-rap fixture G Herbo had himself a cult hit last year with “Everything.” And today, he’s got a new remix of “Everything” out, and it features two of Herbo’s most famous peers. Lil Uzi Vert and Chance The Rapper both contribute verses to the “Everything” remix, and both of them complement Herbo’s gruff intensity in different ways. Listen to the remix below.

Herbo’s Humble Beast album is out now.