Win Butler, Quavo, & Justin Bieber To Play In 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Win Butler will be playing in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game for the fourth year in a row, and this time, he’ll be playing with Quavo. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they’ll both be playing for Team Clippers, coached by ESPN host Katie Nolan, alongside other celebs like Common, Jamie Foxx, and Anthony Anderson. Justin Bieber, on the other hand, is joining Rachel Nichols’ Team Lakers, which also includes Nick Cannon and Stranger Things kid Caleb McLaughlin. The 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2018 takes place Friday, 2/16 at Verizon Up Arena in the Los Angeles Convention Center.