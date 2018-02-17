Bon Iver’s Manager Is Running For Congress

Kyle Frenette, Bon Iver’s longtime manager, is planning on taking a break from the music industry to run for Congress, The Wausau Daily Herald reports. Frenette, who has managed Bon Iver since 2007 and co-founded the artist management firm Middle West Management, intends to run for the Democratic nomination for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional district, a seat that has been held since 2011 by Republican Rep. Sean Duffy. Although he has yet to formally announce his campaign, Frenette submitted his statement of candidacy to the Federal Election Commission late last month. “This state and this country are in desperate need of better leadership,” he writes in an out-of-office reply from his Middle West email account. The primary takes place 8/14.