N.E.R.D. headlined the 2018 NBA All-Star Game’s halftime show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles tonight, and they brought some friends along. Migos came out to perform “Stir Fry,” the Pharrell-produced single from their recent album Culture II, and N.E.R.D. also performed a medley of songs including “Lapdance,” “1000,” and “Lemon” from their new album No_One Ever Really Dies. Watch below.