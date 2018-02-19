Win A Limited Edition John Lennon Figure From Molecule8

Molecule8 is a company that makes collectible figures, and they recently got permission from Yoko Ono and the John Lennon Estate to create a lifelike 1:6 scale, 12-inch-tall recreation of John Lennon. Their Lennon figure has a posable exoskeleton with two interchangeable heads that display singing or resting facial expressions, interchangeable hands for different gestures, two pairs of Lennon glasses, and 3 Imagine-era outfit choices.

The figure normally retails for $299.95, but we’re giving one away to three lucky winners.

To enter this sweepstakes, you need be a fan of Stereogum on Facebook and comment below on this very post with your favorite John Lennon song using Facebook login. (Do not use your ‘Gum user account on this post — we’ll have to be able to confirm you are a fan of Stereogum on FB when the sweepstakes ends.) Make sure to keep an eye on the “other” folder of your Facebook inbox after the contest ends to see if you won! Winner will be chosen randomly. The sweepstakes ends on 3/5 at 12PM EST. Good luck!