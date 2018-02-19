Melvins – “Stop Moving To Florida”

Last year, Buzz Osborne and Dale Crover, the two longtime members of the legendary Pacific Northwest fuzz-rock institution Melvins, formed a side project called Crystal Fairy, alongside At The Drive-In/Mars Volta co-frontman Omar Rodríguez-López and Le Butcherettes leader Teri Gender Bender. They released an album and everything. But now Melvins are back to being Melvins, and they’ve got an album called Pinkus Abortion Technician coming out this spring.

These days, every Melvins album has a gimmick, and this one is no exception. This time around, they’ve recorded the LP with two bassists: Jeff Pinkus, of the Butthole Surfers, and Steve McDonald, of Redd Kross and OFF! (The album title is, of course, a riff on the Buttholes’ Locust Abortion Technician.) Melvins have just shared the album’s first taste. It’s called “Stop Moving To Florida, and it’s a medley of two different covers. Melvins start out playing “Stop,” a 1969 classic-rock anthem from the James Gang, and then they move onto “Moving To Florida,” a 1985 Butthole Surfers obscurity. Check out “Stop Moving To Florida below.

Pinkus Abortion Technician is out 4/20 on Ipecac.