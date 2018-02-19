2 Chainz Announces New Album Via Blimp

Atlanta rap star 2 Chainz released Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, his last album, less than a year ago, and he followed it up with the surprise EP The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It just a week and a half ago. But he’s not slowing down yet, and this past weekend, 2 Chainz announced a new album called Rap Or Go To The League. That’s good news! 2 Chainz is a good rapper! But the big news about the album isn’t its title or even its existence. It’s the way in which 2 Chainz announced it: A giant blimp, painted with the album title, with 2 Chainz himself riding around in it. Observe:

With the height of racial tensions in America, felt I should do my part in explaining some of the brain washing formulas used in my community , this next album not only touches on those who did succeed thru entertainment but those who didn't ! Welcome to Rap or Go TO THE LEAGUE ! pic.twitter.com/F1BRPL3mRR — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) February 17, 2018