Stream Dog In The Snow Consume Me:Re EP

Dog In The Snow is the project of Helen Ganya Brown, a Brighton-based musician who’s also played with Fear Of Men and Lost Horizons, the recent project from Bella Union head/former Cocteau Twin Simon Raymonde. Last year, Brown released her debut LP under the moniker, Consume Me, a collection of wintry, synth-driven art-pop that was frequently gorgeous and frequently haunting.

Today, we’re premiering a new sister EP of remixes and reworks called Consume Me:Re, a project where Brown partnered with a handful of collaborators, giving them her songs and encouraging them to break them apart and rebuild them into something entirely different. “The potential of where to go within a song is infinite, however each musician has their own unique instinct,” Brown said of the EP’s genesis. “I knew after the fever dream of writing Consume Me was over I would want musicians I admired to go back to it and light up different areas of the song they chose. There were zero guidelines, they were free to dismantle and interpret it however they wanted.”

The results are, appropriately, far-ranging. On Consume Me, highlight and single “Child” was a gently foreboding rocker that climaxed with Brown intoning a refrain of “Fuck your TV family.” On Consume Me:Re, Teleman’s Jonny Sanders turns it into a retro synth-pop jam. Likewise, Raymonde took Consume Me’s tense epic of a title track and brought it into the world of Lost Horizons, opening the rework in atmospheric territory before it collapses into a twilit outro.

If you haven’t heard the LP itself, you should check it out. And now you can also check out the Consume Me:Re EP below.

Dog In The Snow has a show on 2/26 at the Finsbury Pub in London. Consume Me: Re is out 2/26 via Dog In The Snow’s Bandcamp.