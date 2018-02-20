Frank Ocean Sues Blonde Producer

Frank Ocean is suing a producer he formerly worked with who is now reportedly trying to take credit for some of the music on Blonde. TMZ reports that Frank hired Om’Mas Keith in 2014 to work on Blonde master tracks, and now Keith is trying to get a songwriting credit on the album.

Documents obtained by TMZ state that Keith registered with ASCAP, claiming to have co-written 11 songs on Blonde. “Pink + White” and “Ivy” are among those he listed. Frank says he paid Keith to work on masters and that he did not write any of the music, melody, or lyrics to the songs. A successful suit would result in the judge blocking Keith from obtaining songwriting credits.

Keith was credited as a contributor on both Blonde and Endless and he had a hand in Frank’s lauded 2012 release Channel Orange.