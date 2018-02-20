Paul de Jong, best known as one half of genius sonic collage artists the Books, has a new solo album coming soon. It’s called You Fucken Sucker, and according to his label it “charts a grueling and complicated time span in de Jong’s life.”

The album comprises 14 songs, presented in the order they were conceived, some as short as 15 seconds, others as long as 10 minutes. Second on the tracklist is “It’s Only About Sex,” which we get to hear today. What starts out airy and amorphous eventually drops into zonked-out ambient bass music of a sort, with assorted phrases such as the titular “It’s only about sex” and “You will always be controlled” sprinkled along the way. Below, watch a compilation of found footage they’re calling a music video.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Embowelment”

02 “It’s Only About Sex”

03 “Doings”

04 “Dimples”

05 “The Wind”

06 “Almost Doomed”

07 “Doomed”

08 “Pipe Dream”

09 “You Fucken Sucker”

10 “Wavehoven”

11 “Goor”

12 “The Jar Bell”

13 “Johnny No Cash”

14 “Breaking Up”

You Fucken Sucker is out 4/6 on Temporary Residence. Pre-order it here.