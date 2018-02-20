Courtney Love And Frances Bean Share Messages To Kurt Cobain On His Birthday

Today is Kurt Cobain’s birthday. If the iconic Nirvana frontman were still with us, he would be turning 51, and his widow Courtney Love and their daughter Frances Bean Cobain both took to social media to share tributes to their late husband and father. “Happy birthday baby god I miss you,” Love wrote on Instagram. “I hope they don’t have the internet wherever you are,” Frances Bean added. “I feel like that would be counterproductive. Regardless, Happy Birthday to an angel.” The photos they shared were previously unreleased to the public; see below.