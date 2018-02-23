Boston alt-rock heroes Belly have been prepping and promoting their new crowdfunded album DOVE for months, and today they’re sharing its lead single. They returned last year with a cover from the movie Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and recently teased an original track called “Human Child,” but now that the first new original Belly song in 23 years has finally arrived, is a different DOVE track.
“Shiny One” uses a head-bobbing bass groove as its through line, spinning off gnarly guitar lines, soaring strings, and casually gorgeous vocal harmonies along the way. Band leader Tanya Donelly calls it “the first completely collaborative song we’ve ever done.” She elaborates:
I have a lot of affection for “Shiny One.” It was the first completely collaborative song we’ve ever done — Gail wrote the riff and the chorus, Tom and I wrote the verse and bridge, Chris’s parts shaped the direction and vibe. When I hear it, I hear all four of us equally.
Listen below, and while you’re at it, revisit our recent cover story on the storied ’90s Boston alt-rock scene that birthed this band.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Mine”
02 “Shiny One”
03 “Human Child”
04 “Faceless”
05 “Suffer The Fools”
06 “Girl”
07 “Army Of Clay”
08 “Stars Align”
09 “Quicksand”
10 “Artifact”
11 “Heartstrings”
TOUR DATES:
05/26 Cambridge, MA @ Boston Calling
06/09 Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms
06/10 Bristol, UK @ SWX
06/11 Cardiff, UK @ Glee Club
06/12 Manchester, UK @ The Ritz
06/13 Leeds, UK @ Beckett
06/14 Whitley Bay, UK @ Playhouse
06/16 Glasgow, UK @ O2ABC
06/17 Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill
06/18 Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
06/19 Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
06/20 London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire
08/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram
08/09 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram
08/10 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
08/11 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
08/12 Seattle, WA @ Neptune
08/22 Portland, ME @ Port City
08/25 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
08/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
09/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/29 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/04 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater
10/05 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
10/06 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
DOVE is out 5/4. Pre-order it here.