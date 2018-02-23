Boston alt-rock heroes Belly have been prepping and promoting their new crowdfunded album DOVE for months, and today they’re sharing its lead single. They returned last year with a cover from the movie Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and recently teased an original track called “Human Child,” but now that the first new original Belly song in 23 years has finally arrived, is a different DOVE track.

“Shiny One” uses a head-bobbing bass groove as its through line, spinning off gnarly guitar lines, soaring strings, and casually gorgeous vocal harmonies along the way. Band leader Tanya Donelly calls it “the first completely collaborative song we’ve ever done.” She elaborates:

I have a lot of affection for “Shiny One.” It was the first completely collaborative song we’ve ever done — Gail wrote the riff and the chorus, Tom and I wrote the verse and bridge, Chris’s parts shaped the direction and vibe. When I hear it, I hear all four of us equally.

Listen below, and while you’re at it, revisit our recent cover story on the storied ’90s Boston alt-rock scene that birthed this band.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Mine”

02 “Shiny One”

03 “Human Child”

04 “Faceless”

05 “Suffer The Fools”

06 “Girl”

07 “Army Of Clay”

08 “Stars Align”

09 “Quicksand”

10 “Artifact”

11 “Heartstrings”

TOUR DATES:

05/26 Cambridge, MA @ Boston Calling

06/09 Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms

06/10 Bristol, UK @ SWX

06/11 Cardiff, UK @ Glee Club

06/12 Manchester, UK @ The Ritz

06/13 Leeds, UK @ Beckett

06/14 Whitley Bay, UK @ Playhouse

06/16 Glasgow, UK @ O2ABC

06/17 Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill

06/18 Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

06/19 Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

06/20 London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

08/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram

08/09 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram

08/10 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

08/11 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

08/12 Seattle, WA @ Neptune

08/22 Portland, ME @ Port City

08/25 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

08/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/29 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/04 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater

10/05 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

10/06 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

DOVE is out 5/4. Pre-order it here.