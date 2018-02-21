Lil Uzi Vert & Playboi Carti – “Bankroll”

One of last year’s biggest hits, Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO Tour Llif3,” started out its life as a SoundCloud loosie, impulsively uploaded after Uzi lost his phone while crowd-surfing. With that in mind, we have to treat just about every random Uzi track uploaded to SoundCloud seriously. Uzi, from Philadelphia, is one of the biggest young rap stars to come along in years, and the same could be said of Atlanta’s Playboi Carti, Uzi’s friend and frequent collaborator.

Uzi was all over Carti’s self-titled debut album last year, and the two of them are reportedly working on a collaborative mixtape. Today, a random loosie from both rappers showed up online. Producer DP Beats uploaded the new track “Bankroll” to his own SoundCloud page.

“Bankroll” is only barely a rap song. Instead, it’s a slurry, gurgly, mostly-sung zone-out that seems to mostly be about blowjobs. This means, of course, that it’s probably a pretty accurate preview of how this Uzi/Carti mixtape, if it ever comes out, will sound. Check it out below, via The FADER.

No word on when the proposed Uzi/Carti mixtape will come out, but you should probably already start preparing yourself for it to be one of 2018’s biggest rap albums.