Towkio Flying 100,000 Miles High In A Helium Balloon To Literally Drop His Album

Chicago rapper Towkio is taking the concept of dropping music to a new level with a publicity stunt for his debut album. Today, he’s put himself in a helium balloon that will travel 100,000 feet in the air to coincide with his album’s release at the end of the week. He launched at 11:11AM CST and he’s been chronicling his ascent on his Twitter and Instagram.

“I’ve done my research, I have a company, and I’ve already seen it done. Like I said, I’m not scared,” he told DJ Booth in an interview. “It takes a lot of helium, but it’s the most efficient way to get into the atmosphere because you don’t have to use thrust. It takes you up 100,000 feet, and at a certain point, the helium balloon pops and then you parachute down.”

A similar feat was accomplished a few years ago by daredevil Felix Baumgartner, who launched and then fell 128,000 feet with help from Red Bull.

Here’s some footage from Towkio’s ascent into space:

