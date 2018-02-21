Zola Jesus – “Bound”

We were big fans of Zola Jesus’ 2017 release Okovi — like, so big that we called it one of the year’s best albums and interviewed her at the Basilica Soundscape festival. Today she’s reminding us why we like her so much with a fresh addition to the Adult Swim Singles Series. There’s also news of a B-sides collection called Okovi: Additions and a run of co-headlining tour dates with Alice Glass.

The B-sides project pairs four previously unreleased Okovi outtakes with four remixes of original Okovi tracks by Johnny Jewel, Katie Gately, Wolves In The Throne Room, and Joanne Pollock. Danilova explains:

The songs on Additions traverse a vast amount of sonic ground, but taken together, they cohere remarkably well as an album, all while serving to enrich the experience of Okovi. The four new songs were intended to be on Okovi. Each of them represents a snapshot of my journey in making the record, and is just as precious to me as the songs that made it onto the final track listing. The remixes are beloved in their own way, as most were born from organic circumstances, and have drawn the original songs into completely new atmospheres.

One of those tracks is “Bound,” which doubles as the new Adult Swim single. Let me tell you about “Bound.” “Bound” is a surging, skittering, blinking, booming goth-pop masterclass. Atop controlled low-end detonations and walloping programmed beats, Nika Roza Danilova intones in her signature stirring alto, “But to you it’s not enough!” To me, it is! Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Vacant”

02 “Bound”

03 “Pilot Light”

04 “Bitten Wool”

05 “Ash To Bone (Johnny Jewel Remix)”

06 “Siphon (Katie Gately Remix)”

07 “Exhumed (Randall Dunn and Aaron Weaver [Wolves in the Throne Room] Remix)”

08 “Soak (Joanne Pollock Remix)”

TOUR DATES:

FRI 2/23 BROOKLYN, NY @ House of Vans #

TUE 4/17 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK @ Hotel Cecil

WED 4/18 GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN Nefertiti

THU 4/19 MALMO, SWEDEN @ Ikonst

SAT 4/21 TILBURG, NETHERLANDS @ Roadburn Festival

SUN 4/22 COLOGNE, GERMANY @ Luxor

THU 4/26 LOS ANGELES, CA Teragram *

SUN 4/29 SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ Independent *

MON 4/30 SACRAMENTO, CA @ Harlow’s

TUE 5/01 PORTLAND, OR @ Aladdin Theater

WED 5/02 VANCOUVER, BC @ Rickshaw *

FRI 5/04 SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ State Room *

SAT 5/05 BOULDER, CO @ Fox *

SUN 5/06 OMAHA, NE @ Waiting Room *

TUE 5/08 ST. PAUL, MN @ Turf Club *

FRI 5/11 MAYER, AZ @ FORM: Arcosanti

SUN 5/13 BROOKLYN, NY @ MHOW *

THU 5/17 NEW YORK, NY @ Public *

# with Yves Tumor

* co-headlining with Alice Glass

Okovi: Additions is out 4/6 on Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.