Illuminati Hotties – “(You’re Better) Than Ever” Video

Sarah Tudzin is the mastermind behind Illuminati Hotties, a goofily-named but very sincere and fun project based out of Los Angeles. She has a couple songs to her name so far, including “(You’re Better) Than Ever,” a compact pop gem that serves as the lead single to her debut album, Kiss Yr Frenemies, which is due out on Tiny Engines in May.

“(You’re Better) Than Ever” is breezy but propulsive, a throbbing drumline providing a sturdy backbone for noodling guitars and swirling-sweet harmonies that Tudzin slyly twists into a discordant scream to keep everything from feeling too carefree. Because Tudzin is in pain here, watching a former lover thrive while she feels stuck in the past, hopelessly wishing that everything would go back to the way it was. “All the things I used to do are boring now/ All the baddest words I knew came pouring out/ When I heard that you feel better/ Better than ever,” she sings in a wry tone.

The song’s accompanying video follows Tudzin as she skateboards around the suburbs, staring through sunglasses directly into the camera as she passes the neighborhood’s frantic goings-on with barely a passing glance, wrapped up in her own world. They follow her until they form something of a parade, a collection of people ignored in the face of an inner crisis.

Watch and listen below.



TRACKLIST:

01 “Kiss Yr Frenemies”

02 “(You’re Better) Than Ever”

03 “Shape Of My Hands”

04 “Cuff”

05 “For Cheez (My Friend, Not The Food”

06 “Paying Off Happiness”

07 “Patience”

08 “The Rules

09 “boi”

10 “Pressed 2 Death”

11 “Declutter”

Kiss Yr Frenemies is out 5/11 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.