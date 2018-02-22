Stream Jonathan Wilson Rare Birds

You’ve heard Jonathan Wilson’s work even if you don’t know it. We’ve called Wilson Father John Misty’s “secret weapon.” He’s co-produced all three Father John Misty albums with Josh Tillman, which means he’s partly responsible for the majestic early-’70s folk-rock sweep of those albums. Wilson also played on the last Roger Waters album and then toured with Waters. But he’s not always a supporting player.

Wilson is also a singer-songwriter in his own right, and next week, he’ll release his new album Rare Birds. The album is just as grand of a production as Wilson’s work with Tillman. And it also features vocal contributions from both Father John Misty and Lana Del Rey, probably the two people that you’ll most want on your team if you’re making cinematic singer-songwriter music in 2018.

We’ve posted early single “Over The Midnight,” a seven-minute psychedelic rumination that should give you some idea of what to expect from the album. Much like his collaborator Father John Misty, Wilson is not the type to edit himself. Rare Birds sprawls luxuriously over 78 minutes. And right now, you can hear all 78 of those minute for yourself. The album is streaming over at NPR.

Rare Birds is out 3/2 on Bella Union.